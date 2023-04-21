READING, Pa. – A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a 51-year-old victim.

Angel Vasquez, of Reading, is facing charges including rape of an unconscious and substantially impaired person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault stemming from a May 29 incident at a home in Shillington.

Police say the 51-year-old victim was interviewed and outlined the events leading up to the sexual assault as part of the investigation conducted by the Shillington Police Department and Berks County Detectives Major Crime Unit.

DNA evidence was obtained during a medical examination was performed on the victim at the Reading Hospital after the assault. On November 22, 2022, a DNA sample was obtained from the defendant. A laboratory analysis conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory revealed that the defendant's DNA matched the DNA samples collected from the victim, police report.

Vasquez surrendered to members of the Berks County Detectives. He was transported to the Berks County Courthouse, where was fingerprinted and photographed.

Vasquez had preliminary arraignment before a magisterial district judge. His bail was set at $250,000. Vasquez was committed to Berks County Jail.