READING, Pa. — Authorities have arrested a Reading man for allegedly causing serious injuries to an infant.
Shaun Martin shook the 4-1/2-month-old baby out of frustration in late November, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
The baby was flown to a hospital in Philadelphia for further care, Adams said.
Martin, 41, was committed to the Berks County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children. His bail was set at $25,000.