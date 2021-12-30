READING, Pa. — Authorities have arrested a Reading man for allegedly causing serious injuries to an infant.

Shaun Martin shook the 4-1/2-month-old baby out of frustration in late November, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

The baby was flown to a hospital in Philadelphia for further care, Adams said.

Martin, 41, was committed to the Berks County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children. His bail was set at $25,000.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.