READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney says a man sexually assaulted a girl over an 8-year span at two different homes in the City of Reading.
The Berks County Detective’s Office says they received a Childline Referral from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Human Services on Dec. 8, which identified a sixteen-year-old female as a victim of sexual abuse.
A forensic interview conducted on Dec. 20 found that the victim was sexually assaulted between 2014 and 2021.
The victim was approximately nine to fifteen years of age at the time of the alleged assaults.
The victim identified Ever Monzon-Alejandro, her step-uncle, as the person who sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Detectives filed criminal charges against Monzon-Alejandro on Thursday. He was arrested and taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing.
He is charged with 2 counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Monzon-Alejandros is behind bars at Berks County Jail on $250,000.00 bail.