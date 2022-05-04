SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A Reading man is facing multiple charges related to an armed robbery in Shillington, and denying his involvement.
Esteban Pagan-Santiago, 45 of Reading is accused of conspiring with others to commit an armed robbery on May 2, in Shillington.
Shillington Police say they were called to investigate around 2:40 a.m. in the unit block of Washington Street, after the suspects stole a Ford F-150.
The owner of the truck told police that one of the suspect's had a firearm at the time of the robbery.
The F-150 was used for roofing and siding, and the contents of the truck were valued at $10,000, police report.
The Berks County District Attorney's Office helped in the investigation, and used a license plate reader to see the truck was used on both the Buttonwood Street Bridge and the Penn Street Bridge. A search of vehicle's in the area discovered a Toyota Corolla was at both locations at the same time.
A search of the Corolla led police to the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading.
Police say at the home they spoke with Pagan-Santiago, and two other males, identified as Jose Osorio and Fernando Febles.
Pagan-Santiago told police he drove Osorio and Febles to Shillington on the night of the armed robbery, but did not know what they did. He denied any further involvement, police report.
A search of the home found roofing materials, a compressor, and paperwork belonging to the victim.
Police say some of the roofing supplies were sold to a business in Reading, a friend of the victim. The victim's friend was able to identify Osorio and Febles as the men who sold him the stolen property.
Police say they were able to obtain video from the night of the robbery that showed the Toyota Corolla following the stolen F-150 across Penn Street Bridge, conflicting Pagan-Santiago's statement that he was not involved in the robbery.
Police say the investigation found that Pagan-Santiago was at the scene of the robbery and drove Osorio and Febles to the scene.
Pagan-Santiago is charged with criminal conspiracy, robbery and receiving stolen property.