READING, Pa. | A man in Reading has been formally charged with the death of his fiancee, according to Reading police.
Joseph Alley was identified as the man who injured the victim, Mikerrah Page, in a hit-and-run following a domestic dispute, police say. Alley initially insisted he did not know Page had been harmed in the hit-and-run, claiming he hadn't known she had been hit, records say.
Page died several days after the accident due to injuries she had sustained. Alley was issued an arrest warrant for the incident, and after investigators got hold of video of the scene, police reports say.
Alley has since been taken into custody, and is now out on $15,000 bail.