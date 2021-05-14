Generic crime scene graphic

READING, Pa. | A man in Reading has been formally charged with the death of his fiancee, according to Reading police.

Joseph Alley was identified as the man who injured the victim, Mikerrah Page, in a hit-and-run following a domestic dispute, police say. Alley initially insisted he did not know Page had been harmed in the hit-and-run, claiming he hadn't known she had been hit, records say.

Page died several days after the accident due to injuries she had sustained. Alley was issued an arrest warrant for the incident, and after investigators got hold of video of the scene, police reports say.

Alley has since been taken into custody, and is now out on $15,000 bail. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.