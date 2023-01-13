READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping.

According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2.

He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and directed her to drive to the Pagoda.

At one point during the drive, police said Ambrocio-Carias fired a round inside the vehicle. The force of the shot was powerful enough to deploy the car's airbags.

Investigators said the suspect got behind the wheel after the victim became too upset to drive. He eventually drove back to his Reading home, at which point, she managed to escape.

Ambrocio-Carias is in Berks County Jail unable to post $150,000 bail.