NORTH HEIDLEBERG TWP., Pa. - Police say they have arrested a Reading man for murder after finding the body of a cab driver who had been missing since last summer.
According to police, Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu went missing in the early morning hours of August 8, while driving his cab.
On Friday, they said evidence obtained by criminal investigator Ryan Crampsie led to the discovery of human remains in the area of Old Church Road, which are believed to be those of De La Rosa-Abreu.
Police arrested Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, who they say was De La Rosa-Abreu's fare at the time of his disappearance and apparent murder. Palaguachi is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and unlawful taking.
The Reading Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County Detectives.