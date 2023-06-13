MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest after authorities say he stole nearly $30,000 worth of bottled water from the beverage company where he worked.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Noel Solis was employed by Crossroads Beverage Group LLC in Muhlenberg Township at the time of the thefts.

In May, Berks County Detectives were contacted by members of the Muhlenberg Township Police Department relative to multiple thefts from the bottling plant on Crossroads Boulevard.

A plant manager told police it was brought to his attention that cases of the stolen water were being sold illegally at several corner stores in the City of Reading.

Authorities say the manager did his own investigating and observed large amounts of the stolen water in several local stores.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators say it was determined that an employee, Noel Solis, was loading tractor trailers with the stolen water without the permission of Crossroads.

Investigators allege Solis, on multiple occasions, loaded the trailers with 24 to 26 pallets containing cases of bottled water. Several tractor trailers, which were not authorized to remove the water from the plant, were observed being loaded by Solis before leaving the facility.

It was later determined the water that was taken was the same being sold at stores in Reading.

Police say he total amount of product stolen was $28,712.00.

Solis is charged with two counts of conspiracy and was released on $30,000 unsecured bail.

He's scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary heading June 19.