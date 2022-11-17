READING, Pa. — A tropical climate, ice hockey, and an effort to help those in need combine for an odd trio, but to one Reading man, it all made sense.

"In my mind, I'm merging three things together, hurricane relief efforts, which is the backbone of something I love to do and talk about, the Reading Royals association, and the Puerto Rico Hockey Association," said Vic Corcino, who was on the ground years ago when a hurricane hit.

"My first connection was being in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria and seeing first hand the devastation that was caused," he continued.

As Corcino's efforts to help continued, he combined them with something else close to his heart — hockey.

"It was a small association, with only about 10 to 12 members, and over the last year, that is drawn to, and we got over 250 to 300 members," Corcino said.

He helped grow the game in Puerto Rico. Now, he's set to put it all together with another fundraising effort Friday night, as the Royals celebrate the Latino community.

"With the proceeds from ticket sales, they are going to the hurricane response here with Reading Royals, that will just help to continue the need that Puerto Rico has," Corcino said.

Corcino has had a board for years during his various fundraising efforts, where people can actually show their connections to loved ones in Puerto Rico.

"The situation has been improving at a steady pace after the last hurricane, over the last five years, and I've been involved in Berks County and surrounding areas to do all kinds of fundraising events," Corcino said.

From Puerto Rico to the rink at the Santander Arena in Reading, it's a connection that grows stronger.

"The Hispanic culture in this area is very big," Corcino said. "I would like, as a goal, to get the word out that there are still efforts that could be helped out."