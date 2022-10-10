ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn.

David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.

Nieves, 22, was a passenger who was left critically injured. He died Monday at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown of complications of quadriplegia, according to the Lehigh County coroner.