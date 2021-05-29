READING, Pa. - The man pulled from a burning home in Reading early Saturday has died, officials say.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of Linden Street.
Officials say one man was removed from the home and was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach tells 69 News the man later died at the hospital. The cause of death is still under investigation.
A second person was evaluated at the scene. A third person was checked but refused treatment.
Police say the home is unable to be lived in right now and that utilities are currently suspended. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.