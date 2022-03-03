After fleeing with his wife and baby daughter from Ukraine, a Reading man is now a refugee.
"I never expected something like this in my life to happen," said Jose Class.
Class was in Ukraine last Thursday when he was awakened by a call from his mother early that morning.
"She was stating she sent news that Russia declared war, and I said I don't believe it," Class said.
That is when Class said he went back to bed.
A couple hours later, sirens woke him up.
"And I'm looking outside, and I'm hearing jets flying over in the skies," Class said, "and now I'm really, really panicking."
He said he and his wife knew they had to do something to get themselves and their baby daughter to safety, but he said they did not have a car or a way out.
Class said he went to an ATM and waited two hours, but he could not get any money out, so he transferred $1,000 to his wife's account so she could pay someone to drive them to the Poland border.
"That was only our option to get to the border," Class said.
They were about 6 miles away from Poland, but could not get any closer on the road because of everyone else trying to do the same.
From there, they had to walk with their luggage until they unexpectedly met someone who said he could get them closer to the border, if they paid him.
"We paid him. We trusted him," Class said. "We had nothing to lose."
Class said the man was able to get them in line because of their baby.
"The people waiting to cross the border was tremendous," he said. "It's shocking."
His family was able to make it out and are waiting for his wife's visa to be approved, so they can come to the U.S.
He said he still worries about her family who is still in Ukraine.
"We're trying to look for a ride for them to come to Poland, but no one is willing to go over there," Class explained.
Class said he, his wife and his baby are looking to reunite with his family in the U.S.
He is also asking the world to pray for Ukraine.
"A lot of good people are dying, a lot of, you know, it's just very sad," he said.