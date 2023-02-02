HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Reading man has been found guilty of engaging in human trafficking.

Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Thursday a guilty verdict in the case Hector Rivera.

Investigators say Rivera used promises of drugs and money, as well as threats of physical violence, to prey upon a young woman and force her into prostitution.

“This individual exploited and manipulated a young woman, using drugs and threats of violence to keep her under his control,” said Henry. “This guilty verdict will ensure that Rivera is held accountable for his cruel and violent crimes. Our office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to prosecute human trafficking crimes and bring predators to justice.”

A grand jury investigation revealed that in 2019, Rivera began selling drugs to his victim, who was struggling with addiction at the time. When she was no longer able to pay, he forced her to perform sexual acts on himself and other men in exchange for crack cocaine.

In April of 2020, authorities say Rivera brought the young woman to a Reading hotel where he arranged multiple appointments in which he coerced her to have sex with men in exchange for money. Investigators say Rivera kept all of the money from these transactions.

Rivera is currently in jail awaiting sentencing.