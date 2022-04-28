crystal methamphetamine arrest generic graphic

SCRANTON, Pa. - A former Reading man is facing years in prison for trafficking crystal meth.

Gilbert Concepcion, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months, or almost 6 years, in prison, federal authorities said.

Concepcion previously pleaded guilty to trafficking crystal meth, prosecutors said. He admitted to distributing about 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth between Dec. 2014 and Aug. 2015, prosecutors said. 

His co-conspirator, Donald Fritz Jr., formerly of Palmerton, was convicted of trafficking crystal meth and firearms offenses, officials said. He was sentenced to 100 months, a little more than 8 years, in prison.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you