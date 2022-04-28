SCRANTON, Pa. - A former Reading man is facing years in prison for trafficking crystal meth.
Gilbert Concepcion, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months, or almost 6 years, in prison, federal authorities said.
Concepcion previously pleaded guilty to trafficking crystal meth, prosecutors said. He admitted to distributing about 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth between Dec. 2014 and Aug. 2015, prosecutors said.
His co-conspirator, Donald Fritz Jr., formerly of Palmerton, was convicted of trafficking crystal meth and firearms offenses, officials said. He was sentenced to 100 months, a little more than 8 years, in prison.