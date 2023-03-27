WEST READING, Pa. - As the West Reading community looks for answers on what caused the R.M. Palmer Company explosion, officials are setting expectations.

They say a deeper understanding will take some time. The cause and origin remain under investigation.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben says cleaning up the site is a "daunting task" that could be both lengthy and difficult.

The Berks County Coroner has released the names of two people killed in the explosion: 49-year-old Amy Sandoe of Ephrata, Lancaster County, and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz of Reading.

Five remain unidentified.

"It's not just the picture on TV," said Christine Leonhardt. "They were an integral part of the community."

More than photos, Leonhardt says, the victims' lives mattered, and they left an impression on the people they met.

"Customers become friends, and over the 16 years I was there, he became a friend and we got to know him much better," said Leonhardt.

Leonhardt operated the City Thrift Shop at Fourth and Penn in Reading before it closed two years ago. Cruz was a long-time regular there.

He was also a proud brother and uncle.

"He had tremendous strong family ties," said the CEO. "I imagine there's lots of sorrow in his household."

Leonhardt is feeling the sorrow, too.

"Just sadness and compassion for the many lives affected," she explained.

Cruz loved music. Leonhardt remembers how he'd dance while perusing through the shop, where he liked to look for the finer clothes.

"If we had Calvin Klein or Ralph Lauren, he was there and wanted to wear it, and he would come in looking sharp," she said with a smile.

Sometimes, he'd bring his bongos in and play for workers. She says Cruz always shopped at the end of workers' shifts and left them smiling.

"We always had fun, and it was always a great ending to the day," said Leonhardt.

Leonhardt knows the community is hurting. She says recalling the good memories helps.

"I hope everyone can just continue to remember positive things," she said. "It's the only hope you have as these people left the earth that we can continue to share great stories about them and make people smile again."

The Berks County Coroner says forensic medical exams are required to ID five remaining victims.

Officials say autopsies should be completed by the end of this week.