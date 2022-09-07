READING, Pa. — A Reading man is behind bars on a charge of abusing a corpse.

Juan Mercado used a cell phone to take several photos of a dead woman inside an apartment house in the 1300 block of Muhlenberg Street on July 1, according to the city police.

Four of the five photos, they said, showed the woman wearing a shirt; the fifth photo showed her shirtless.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Mercado later sold the phone to someone for $20. That person discovered the photos in the phone's trash folder and turned the phone over to the police, who were able to obtain one of Mercado's fingerprints from it.

Mercado, 64, subsequently admitted that he and the woman did drugs together at the apartment house on the night of June 30 and that the woman began to shake and then fell over, according to the court paperwork. He said he panicked when he couldn't wake her and left the apartment.

Investigators said Mercado denied knowing anything about the photos on the phone.