From flashing police lights on a road in Exeter Township, now quiet decades later, there are echoes of a night that changed and took lives.
"It feels good to be home. And I feel like I didn't miss a day even though I was gone for 24 years, I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be," said Roderick Johnson.
Johnson, 44, is now a free man. He was just 20 years old when he was convicted in the deaths of cousins Damon and Gregory Banks, shot multiple times in Exeter Township in 1996.
Johnson says he didn't do it, as he recalled what he says happened.
"I'm looking back to see if he's following me and I just hear rapid fire, I see the van lighting up like a disco ball, pop pop pop pop, and then it's quiet," Johnson told 69 News.
But it hasn't been quiet in the court system since, as recent findings of prosecutorial misconduct during the original trials pushed for a retrial.
Officials said the prosecutor at the time did not turn over all of the information he had on the case, so Johnson was granted a new trial. Another judge later ruled that Johnson could not be retried for either murder because of the double jeopardy law. Charges against Johnson were dismissed Tuesday.
"He certainly was not the same person who was first arrested and ultimately convicted more than 20 years ago for these crimes," said Jay Nigrini, Johnson's defense attorney.
It's a case that original appointed counsel and now District Attorney John Adams says teaches an important lesson.
"Of the utmost importance is the integrity of the criminal justice system, and that came into question in this case and as a result, justice was served," Adams said.
Johnson says he wants to take the opportunity to teach others the lessons he learned while being involved with drug deals in Reading years ago, as he looks to move on with his life.
"I'm grateful that I'm home. I'm grateful that I'm still alive and I'm grateful for this opportunity to tell my story and hopefully make a difference and help some," Johnson said.