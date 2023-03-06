Pat's King of Steaks shooting
69 News

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Reading man charged in a fatal shooting at Pat's Steaks pleaded guilty Monday.

37-year-old Paul Burkert entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and firearms charges stemming from a fight that turned fatal at the iconic Philadelphia sandwich shop in 2021.

Burkert got in a heated argument with 23-year-old David Padro of Camden, Nj while waiting in line. Police at the time described it as a fight between two fans of rival football teams.

In the ensuing scuffle, Padro was shot and killed. Burkert claimed self-defense.

38-year-old Jamie Frick of Newmanstown, also charged in the case, pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The pair are scheduled for sentencing June 7.

Scroll down for comments if available