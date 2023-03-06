PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Reading man charged in a fatal shooting at Pat's Steaks pleaded guilty Monday.

37-year-old Paul Burkert entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and firearms charges stemming from a fight that turned fatal at the iconic Philadelphia sandwich shop in 2021.

Burkert got in a heated argument with 23-year-old David Padro of Camden, Nj while waiting in line. Police at the time described it as a fight between two fans of rival football teams.

In the ensuing scuffle, Padro was shot and killed. Burkert claimed self-defense.

38-year-old Jamie Frick of Newmanstown, also charged in the case, pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The pair are scheduled for sentencing June 7.

9:31 Berks County man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Pat's Steaks A deadly fight broke out between two fans from rival football teams in line at Pat's. A Cumru Township man is facing murder charges.