READING, Pa. - A Reading man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy in the death of a teenager in Chester County.
Authorities say Jonathan Malave will serve 17 to 34 years behind bars.
They say he and two others broke into an apartment in North Coventry Township, Chester County in 2017.
They say 17 year-old David Doyle III and three other kids were sleeping at the time of the break-in, but Doyle woke up and started struggling with the intruders.
Another Reading man charged in the case, Ricardo Rivera, is awaiting trial.
Reports show Anaye Raggazino pleaded guilty in June.