READING. Pa. - Jose Class surprised his stepfather Eliezer, reuniting with him for the first time in more than a year.

"It feels really, really good to be with my family," said Class.
 
Class is back home in America with his wife, Tetiana and their nine-month-old baby, Sophia after fleeing the war in Ukraine.  We first introduced you to Class in March when he safely made it to Poland.  Soon he traveled to Germany, where he stayed until his wife could get a visa, a journey he never envisioned, a journey he said brought out the best in people.
 
"Since this whole entire thing I've only seen so many people just helping each other out," said Class.
 
His stepfather, Eliezer was speechless in the final moments of that journey when Jose and his wife walked upstairs.  The two of them only been talking over the phone while Class was in Ukraine.
 
"I was jokingly saying wait a minute, I don't have my phone in my hand and I'm still seeing you," said Feliciano.
 
It is a reunion he said is a relief.
 
"It feels good to have him home and safe and out of the danger zone," said Feliciano.
 
Class's mother, Iris organized the surprise reunion, and picked them up at JFK airport before driving them home.  She held her granddaughter on Saturday for the very first time when she was reunited with her son.
 
"I'm glad that he's here, that he's home safe, he's safe and I pray for everybody over there in Ukraine that they be safe," she said.
 
Now, Class said he wants to get his wife's family here too.
 
 "I'm American, I love America I want to stay in America and be with my family and be around my family as well and of course get my wife's family over here eventually to you know, all of us be united," said Class.

