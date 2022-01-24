READING, Pa. - A man from Berks County has been sentenced for running a drug trafficking operation out of his home.
A release from the Department of Justice said Luis Gomez, 33, of Reading has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for possessing a large quantity of crystal meth and a loaded pistol at his home in 2019.
He also received five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, the release said.
State police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into crystal meth, heroin and cocaine trafficking in the Reading area in Sept. 2019. As a result, Gomez was arrested during the execution of a federal search warrant at his home, according to the release.
The release said authorities recovered a pound of crystal meth, an extended firearm magazine with 26 rounds of live ammunition and a bulletproof vest. Two additional pounds of crystal meth were recovered in separate bedrooms of Gomez's home, along with various drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm pistol in the living room, the release said.
Five other defendants were also arrested in connection with the investigation, and over 65 pounds of meth and three additional firearms were seized in the same month, according to the release.