PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A Reading man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in prison for repeatedly traveling to the Dominican Republic to engage in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, with whom he eventually fathered two children.

Valentin Ortiz, 73, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution by U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gallagher.

Ortiz in November pleaded guilty to one count of travel in foreign commerce with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

The charges arose from an investigation that began when the defendant, a naturalized U.S. citizen, applied to bring his spouse to the United States by filing paperwork with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in June 2018.

The defendant listed August 2013 as the date of their marriage, when his spouse and victim was 18 and he was 65.

Investigators discovered that beginning in 2007, when Ortiz was 59 and the victim was 12, he pursued and maintained a sexual relationship with her when he traveled to the Dominican Republic. That ongoing sexual relationship led to the victim becoming pregnant with their two children when she was 13 and 15.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Josh A. Davison.

“Valentin Ortiz is a sexual predator who targeted a very young and vulnerable victim, travelling internationally so he could prey on this child without the same legal consequences as he might face in the United States,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in announcing the sentencing.

“But as a U.S. citizen, he is prohibited from engaging in such abhorrent conduct abroad, and accordingly, he has now been held accountable for his crimes.”

William S. Walker, special agent in charge for the HSI Philadelphia Field Office, said, “Catching international predators requires international reach. When it comes to these types of cases, Homeland Security Investigations is a premier U.S. government agency working to track, arrest, and convict these appalling criminals.

“This case shows how HSI Philadelphia, along with our colleagues in the Dominican Republic, collaborated closely and stopped at nothing in pursuit of a dangerous sexual predator of children.”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.