PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that David Cooper, 47, of Reading, PA, was sentenced to 32 years in prison, eight years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $2,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Leeson, Jr. for organizing and directing a prolific drug gang from his home located outside of Reading in Muhlenberg Township.
In September 2021, the defendant pleaded guilty just before trial to charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base (“crack”); possession with intent to distribute narcotics; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from Cooper’s role in leading a drug trafficking organization which supplied large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base to other drug dealers and drug users in Pottstown, Allentown, and the surrounding communities.
During the investigation, detectives received permission to install court-ordered wiretaps on phones used by Cooper.
Cooper was arrested as he attempted to resupply his organization with 200 grams of fentanyl, which prosecutors say is more than 6,000 individual doses.
Investigators also seized narcotics, drug packaging materials, and a firearm. During the same operation, Cooper’s drug customer Comese Robinson, of Pottstown and federal co-defendant, Edwin Andino, 39, of Allentwon was also arrested and later convicted of similar charges in Montgomery County Court.
Robinson was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in state prison.
Andino was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
“This case is an excellent example of all levels of law enforcement collaborating to dismantle a dangerous drug trafficking operation putting deadly narcotics on streets all across the Eastern District of Pennsylvania,” said Williams. “Cooper personally threatened the safety of his neighbors in Reading, and all communities in our District, through his dangerous and illegal actions, for which he will now spend over three decades behind bars.”
“Illegal drugs continue to kill thousands of people every year,” said Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire. “The FBI shares concern over this serious problem with our federal and local law enforcement partners, and we vow to the communities we serve that we will continue to track down the criminals who are reaping monetary rewards by pushing potentially deadly drugs on the streets of our neighborhoods.