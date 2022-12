The Berks County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Reading man they say choked a person until they lost consciousness.

On November 19th, authorities allege 25-year-old Reinel Toro got into an argument that turned physical, after he struck the victim and wrapped his hands around their neck before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on Toro's whereabouts is asked to call the Berks County Sheriff's Office tip line at 610-478-6390.