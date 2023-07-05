READING, Pa. - An arrest warrant is out for a man facing a strangulation charge who was last known to be living in Reading.

The man, 32-year-old Kevin Afre of 849 Hampton Blvd., is also wanted on a Berks County Probation warrant.

Police said Afre got into an argument with a woman last Oct. 30, which escalated when he "grabbed the victims throat and pushed her down." The woman said she could not breathe while Afre choked her, but she was able to free herself, according to police.

Police said Afre left the scene before they arrived. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 185 pounds, according to police.