READING, Pa. -- Reading's mayor and other community leaders are reaching out to Reading High School students, urging them to choose peace amid the recent spike in violence.
Mayor Eddie Moran and community leaders met face-to-face with hundreds of students as they left Reading High School, letting them know they are here for them.
"It's about coming together, providing services and promoting one another," said Mayor Moran.
This comes a week after Mayor Moran made a call to action following a shooting at Brookline Park, which left a teenager from the Governor Mifflin School District dead and three others hurt.
He said the community is stepping up.
"Like many others in our community, I was really concerned with the spike in gun violence and violence in general as of recently," said Mayor Moran.
Reading Recreation Commission program supervisor Heather Boyer was among those greeting students.
"I think now more than ever we're part of a huge community that wants to give back and wants to support mostly our youth," said Boyer.
She handed out Goldfish snacks with advertisements about extracurricular activities available for students.
"Nothing says I'm here and a great way of advertising than to reach hungry kids after school," said Boyer.
It is all in an effort to end the spike in violence that she said is eye opening.
"it's never going to come to an end unless we be a little more proactive in our community," said Boyer.