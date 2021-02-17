READING, Pa. – There's a call for safer streets in Reading, as Mayor Eddie Moran unveiled a three-part plan to curb gun violence during a Tuesday press conference.
The plan comes on the heels of a shooting in the Oakbrook neighborhood in which police say a 14-year-old boy shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.
After that latest shooting, residents in Reading told the mayor they were scared and fed up and wanted change.
"Criminals and criminality are not welcome in Reading to say the least," said Moran. "Families are torn apart, neighborhoods are damaged and communities suffer as a whole due to gun violence."
The first part of the plan involves a gun buy-back program to eliminate some guns from the streets. The second part is setting up a community police program to encourage neighbors to be the "eyes and ears" of their neighborhoods. The third component is partnering with more organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs and Moms Demand Action.
With thousands of kids still out of their regular school routines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police chief says there's a lack of structure and accountability that's often a dangerous mix.
"Since the start of the pandemic, there has been little to no enforcement or compliance checks on juveniles under supervision in their homes and communities," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornelli. "The rate of recidivism of unsupervised juveniles as it relates to violent crime is staggering."
"There's no secret that when there's violence in the community and students are injured or killed, it impacts the school community," said Khalid Mumin, superintendent of the Reading School District.
He says there's no time frame yet for when students will not get back in the classroom, but he wants to offer any support he can to make this plan work.
There are also no details yet about when the gun buy-back program will start.
The mayor says there will soon be more meetings to figure out the next steps for implementing the plan.