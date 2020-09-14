READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor weighed in Monday afternoon on an RPD officer's shooting of an armed man in the city early Sunday morning.
It happened after the police responded to a 911 call that reported an armed person involved in a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Franklin Street.
Since then, Moran said he has been in contact with law enforcement authorities and community members.
"The Berks County Detective's Office and the District Attorney Office are conducting a thorough investigation," Moran said in a written statement released by his office. "I trust the process will follow its course, and more details will be available as it progresses. All video footage from the incident is being analyzed by the District Attorney's Office and is an integral part of the investigation."
Officials did not disclose whether the video being reviewed includes any recorded by the officers' body cameras, which they began using two weeks ago.
Investigators said the armed man pointed his gun at officers after refusing their repeated demands to drop the weapon. He was shot at least once and was last reported to be in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
"My prayers go out to all individuals affected by this incident, and I will continue monitoring until its resolution," Moran said. "Thank you to all parties for handling this situation with the respect and sensitivity it deserves; thank you to the public for understanding and allowing the investigation to take its course."
Hours after the shooting in Reading, a police officer in Lancaster fatally shot a man who was rushing toward him with a knife. That shooting sparked protests that involved objects being thrown at police officers, windows being broken, and fires being set.
"A full-grown man, wielding a large carving knife over his head while charging an officer, obviously poses a mortal threat to that officer," Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said in a written statement released Monday afternoon. It's not clear why anyone would protest a police officer defending his own life. However, those who wish to protest should do so peacefully. Destroying property and blocking roadways without a permit, as occurred last night in Lancaster, is not peaceful protesting."
The Lancaster police were busy Monday afternoon preparing for a second night of protests as about a dozen people gathered in front of the city's police headquarters. They installed fencing around the building and barred access to the public.
