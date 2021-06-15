READING, Pa. – Mayor Eddie Moran has issued an executive order to declare Juneteenth a holiday in the City of Reading, which will be observed by all city labor unions.
Managing Director Abraham Amoros announced the decision to city council during its Monday night meeting.
Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, a Union general rode into Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War had ended and slaves had to be freed.
Amoros said Moran's action is consistent with state law.
In 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf designated June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania.