Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

 

READING, Pa. – Mayor Eddie Moran has issued an executive order to declare Juneteenth a holiday in the City of Reading, which will be observed by all city labor unions.

Managing Director Abraham Amoros announced the decision to city council during its Monday night meeting.

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, a Union general rode into Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War had ended and slaves had to be freed.

Amoros said Moran's action is consistent with state law.

In 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf designated June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.