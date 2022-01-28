READING, Pa.- Reading Mayor Eddie Moran acknowledged several accomplishments over the last year in his State of the City address, including the city's move to 4th largest in the state.
That means more funding for programs for residents.
"We will have more funding in the Medicaid field and head start, SNAP, food nutritional programs," says Moran.
Reading also received several grants and funds to make health, safety and opportunity-related improvements, including nearly four million dollars to improve health literacy.
Moran says 2022 will mark the exiting of Act 47, which means the city will no longer require financial oversight from the state.
"One of the things that was very important that we did, in addition to filling vacancies, was being responsible in our spending and providing a balanced budget," says Moran. "That was huge. We were able to alongside with counsel, come to a balanced budget this year without an increase in taxes."
Mayor Moran touted the long-awaited groundbreaking of the 9th and Marion fire station, road work aimed at making intersections safer, and efforts to bring more jobs.
"We've also been able to create some synergy with different groups, different organizations that are willing to invest in our community."
He says overall crime was down last year and he credits the hard work of law enforcement.
Moran says his administration is focused on making Reading better.
"Is there always room for improvement, yes," says Moran. "All I ask is that you bring it to my attention respectfully and along with it, try to bring some solutions with it. Let's work together."