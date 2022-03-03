Reading City Hall

READING, Pa. -- Reading's Mayor Eddie Morán has decided to end COVID-19 measures at City-owned buildings.

Morán said in a release Thursday employees and visitors at City-owned buildings no longer need to wear masks effective immediately after he said the community transmission rate was at an all time low.

The Mayor said those who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so and that he encourages everyone to choose what they are most comfortable with.

He said in-person meetings can now resume per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing in waiting areas and conference rooms are also lifted and regular operations may continue inside, Morán said.

Morán said he will reverse his decision if necessary and that his team will continue to monitor the transmission rates and data closely.

