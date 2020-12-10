READING, Pa. - Reading City Hall will remain off limits to all but essential employees until at least the first week of the new year.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced Thursday an extension of the building's closure. It was set to reopen on Monday, following a two-week shutdown.
"Restrictions remain the same," Moran said. "All employees, except for essential workers, will continue to work from home, guaranteeing the continuity of city services."
Earlier Thursday, Brian Gottschall, Berks County's director of emergency services, reported that positivity rates for COVID-19 tests in the county are now consistently reaching the 35% to 40% range.
"Please continue doing your part by wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth, and avoid large gatherings," Moran said. "We will overcome this pandemic together."
As of Thursday, Berks County has had 16,418 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. More than 84,000 COVID-19 tests have been returned with negative results.