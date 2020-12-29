READING, Pa. - Reading City Hall will remain off limits to all but essential employees for at least another two weeks.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced Tuesday that he is extending the building's closure until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
All city hall employees, except for those in emergency services, will continue working from home.
"I continue to emphasize that this is not time off and that employees are expected to perform their duties and provide City services to the best of their abilities while maintaining directives from their supervisors," Moran said.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, Berks County has had 21,188 confirmed and 1,570 probable cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Nearly 92,000 tests have been returned with negative results.