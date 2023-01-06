READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday.
Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street.
The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings themselves.
Morán says the most important part of the day is making children happy.
"Who doesn't like seeing a child smile?" he said. "And with so much that we've dealt with the last couple of years, it was only appropriate to continue this tradition."
Three Kings' Day is the celebration of the epiphany when the wise men visited baby Jesus. It's an important holiday in many Latin American countries.