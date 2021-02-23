Reading Public Library in snow
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. - For Reading residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine but don't have internet access to schedule an appointment, help isn't far away.

Mayor Eddie Moran said Tuesday that all four of Reading's public libraries are open and ready to assist people with going online.

"COVID-19 has changed many residents' way of life and has been very challenging for those not familiar with technology," Moran said. "All four library branches have computers, internet Wi-Fi connection, along with bilingual assistance."

The Reading Public Library's executive director, Bronwen Gamble, echoed the mayor's sentiments, noting that assisting people with online access is nothing new for her employees and that they're more than happy to help.

"While we already assist people of all ages with information, programs, and online access," Gamble said, "we are pleased to be able to provide registration assistance for vaccination appointments to our senior citizens."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has dedicated a section of its website to the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to information about eligibility, safety, and locations.

The RPL's locations and hours are as follows:

Main library 
100 S. 5th St.
610-655-6355
Monday and Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. 
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
 
Northwest branch 
901 Schuylkill Ave. 
610-655-6360 
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 
 
Northeast branch 
1348 N. 11th St.
610-655-6361
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 
 
Southeast branch 
1426 Perkiomen Ave. 
610-655-6362 
Monday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

