READING, Pa. - For Reading residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine but don't have internet access to schedule an appointment, help isn't far away.
Mayor Eddie Moran said Tuesday that all four of Reading's public libraries are open and ready to assist people with going online.
"COVID-19 has changed many residents' way of life and has been very challenging for those not familiar with technology," Moran said. "All four library branches have computers, internet Wi-Fi connection, along with bilingual assistance."
The Reading Public Library's executive director, Bronwen Gamble, echoed the mayor's sentiments, noting that assisting people with online access is nothing new for her employees and that they're more than happy to help.
"While we already assist people of all ages with information, programs, and online access," Gamble said, "we are pleased to be able to provide registration assistance for vaccination appointments to our senior citizens."
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has dedicated a section of its website to the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to information about eligibility, safety, and locations.
The RPL's locations and hours are as follows:
|Main library
|100 S. 5th St.
|610-655-6355
|Monday and Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Northwest branch
|901 Schuylkill Ave.
|610-655-6360
|Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Northeast branch
|1348 N. 11th St.
|610-655-6361
|Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Southeast branch
|1426 Perkiomen Ave.
|610-655-6362
|Monday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.