READING, Pa. - Top city officials are speaking out after an arrest at a Reading Pride event caused controversy.

Damon Atkins was arrested at Saturday's Pride flag raising at Reading City Hall and charged with disorderly conduct. The charges were later dismissed.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mayor Eddie Moran responded to the arrest, part of which was caught on video.

“First and foremost, I consider myself lucky to have been able to participate in the Reading Pride March and Rally. It truly was a wonderful event, and I look forward to continuing to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout the month of June," said Moran in a statement sent to 69 News. "With regard to the incident, the City respects the First Amendment rights of all individuals. However, freedom of speech does not include the right to disrupt an organized event and interfere with the rights of others.”

The head of the Reading Police Department also spoke out about concerns with how news of the arrest has affected the department's ability to do its job.

“Since the arrest of Damon Atkins, the Reading Police Department Communications Center has been inundated with phone calls from individuals voicing complaints about the arrest," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli in a statement provided to 69 News.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, our Communications Center fielded hundreds of calls on phone lines that are used for emergency and non-emergency requests for police assistance. These harassing phone calls have distracted our communication personnel from fielding calls related to incidents taking place in the City of Reading. This potentially creates a dangerous situation causing delays in police responses." Tornielli explained.

"Many of the phone calls received have included threats to police personnel and have contained inappropriate and vile language. The Reading Police Department and our partner law enforcement agencies are investigating the calls which have contained threatening language and will pursue charges where appropriate."

Atkins, following his arrest, told 69 News he was only at the event to preach the gospel.

After reviewing video of the incident, the district attorney's office withdrew the charges.