READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor is weighing in on the unrest that unfolded in the nation's capital on Wednesday.
"We should all join hands in solidarity and pray for peace, not just in the streets of Washington, D.C., but throughout our nation," Mayor Eddie Moran said in a written statement released by his office.
"Now is the time to put aside differences and come together for the sake of healing," Moran continued. "Let us put all of our energy and resources into defeating COVID-19 and reviving our economy for the benefit of all our families."
One Trump supporter was fatally shot by police inside the Capitol; three others died in apparent medical emergencies.
The police were able to regain control of the Capitol and clear the building Wednesday evening so that the joint session of Congress could resume. The lawmakers certified the Electoral College results early Thursday morning.