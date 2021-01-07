Electoral College protests at Capitol
John Minchillo | AP

READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor is weighing in on the unrest that unfolded in the nation's capital on Wednesday.

"We should all join hands in solidarity and pray for peace, not just in the streets of Washington, D.C., but throughout our nation," Mayor Eddie Moran said in a written statement released by his office.

"Now is the time to put aside differences and come together for the sake of healing," Moran continued. "Let us put all of our energy and resources into defeating COVID-19 and reviving our economy for the benefit of all our families."

One Trump supporter was fatally shot by police inside the Capitol; three others died in apparent medical emergencies.

The police were able to regain control of the Capitol and clear the building Wednesday evening so that the joint session of Congress could resume. The lawmakers certified the Electoral College results early Thursday morning.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.