READING, Pa. – Teens in Reading could find themselves working for the city this summer.
Reading City Council heard a proposal from the administration to begin a summer initiative program which would allow the city to hire 36 students for a six-week pilot program from July 5 through Aug. 12.
The students, between ages of 15 to 18, would work for 20 hours per week and would be hired by at least five different city departments.
The initiative would cost $100,000, which would come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Mayor Eddie Moran told council that from the first day he was elected, it was his dream to see the community get involved with the youth.
"You know, with the recent spike in youth violence a couple of months ago, we as a government body agreed upon providing some additional funding for youth program," Moran said. "I saw a perfect opportunity to see this come to fruition, which is engaging our youth in employment opportunities."
Ken Miller, human resource recruitment coordinator, said the city will create a positive and safe environment for kids to work.
"We're going to focus on four different areas," Miller said. "We're going to try to create leadership, give them financial stability, give them academic exposure, and give them a permanent professional network."
Miller said the program would be open to all youth who live in the city.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she had concerns about the timing of the request.
"You're coming to us, what I feel is pretty late, because we're already into June, and you are looking for ARPA money, which has to be approved by council," Reed said. "I'm really concerned about the time frame on this."
Moran said the initiative fits into the goals for using ARPA funds.
"I made an announcement that we want to earmark at least $1 million from ARPA money for anti-violence initiatives, and this summer youth employment program falls under that category," Moran said.
The administration said it plans to introduce an ordinance at next Monday's meeting.
The city received $61 million in ARPA funding, but City Council must approve all of the expenditures.
Also during Monday's meeting, council learned that there have been numerous inquiries from city residents interested in serving on the city's redevelopment authority.