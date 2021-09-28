READING, Pa. — The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month continued in Reading on Tuesday, with Mayor Eddie Moran making time in his schedule to visit one of the city's libraries.
Moran opened a book and read to children at the northwest branch of the Reading Public Library.
"I have wanted to do something with our local libraries for a long time now, but it has been very challenging because of the pandemic," Moran said in a statement before the event. "Now I have the opportunity to have a memorable exchange with the kids, highlighting cultural diversities and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month."
The storytime event came on the first day of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention in Reading.
Moran, the first Latino to lead a large city in Pennsylvania, will welcome the convention's attendees at an official opening ceremony on Wednesday. He'll be joined by Manny Guzman, the city's first Latino state representative, and Michael Rivera, Berks County's first Latino commissioner.