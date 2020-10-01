READING, Pa. - Mayor Eddie Moran’s administration on Thursday introduced a 2021 budget of $92.7 million that calls for a 10% increase in the property tax.
Even though the proposed budget is about $1.8 million less than 2020’s spending plan, Moran said a budget increase of 1.77 mills is necessary to satisfy requirements in the exit strategy from Act 47, the state program for financially distressed cities.
If approved in November as a final plan, the tax rate would increase to 19.459 mills, from the current 17.689 mills. That increase would result in a property tax bill of $1,946 for a property assessed at $100,000 and $973 for a property assessed at $50,000.
“I challenged my team to reduce the base line, which required reductions across the board,” Moran said.
Also contributing to the lower budget total, Moran said, were decreases in health insurance costs and in municipal pension obligation contributions.
“We recognize that residents deserve the highest quality of service that we can provide within a realistic budget,” Moran said. “I very reluctantly propose the 10% increase, but it is essential to our financial viability and our compliance with the Act 47 exit plan, that was adopted by the city last year. It’s no longer suitable for the city to avoid the hard decisions that will enable us to move our city to achieve financial stability and sustainability.”
Council president Jeffrey Waltman called the budget a work in process.
“We will have an opportunity to squeeze all the numbers and kick the tires a little bit,” Waltman said. “We have a lot of years of budgetary experience on this body, which is good news for a newer administration. We can help add value and make sure the numbers are realistic and that public safety is upheld, which is the number one priority in the city."
“There are a lot of variables that could change by the time we finish,” Waltman added.
Chief financial director Jamal Kelly said there are a lot of plans in the works.
“If you could just be patient with us, we think that we can do a little better,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the last time the city had a tax increase was for the 2016 budget.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said the city administration has done its due diligence.
“For the folks out there, the initial hearing of a potential tax increase is jarring in this particular year,” Reed said. “But if you think about it, there are a lot of reasons for it.”
“I hope that as we go forward, we take into consideration the fact that we may not be the only body looking at a potential tax increase,” Reed said. “The county may be looking at it and the school district may be looking at it. (I would like to see) If there is any way we can work in concert with the with other taxing bodies to ease the pain, per se to the property owners in the city.”
But Reed said there is still some hope to lower the amount of the tax increase.
“Before people get too overly concerned as they look at the potential tax increase, know that we’re still working on it and we hope that we can reduce it perhaps a little more,” she said.
Council has numerous budget meetings scheduled throughout October and early November.
In a related matter, council voted during the special budget meeting to authorize the city solicitor to petition the Court of Common Pleas to allow the city to retain the 1.3% commuter tax for 2021.
The tax is for residents living outside of the city, but who work within the boundaries of the city.
Each year, the city is required to ask a judge for permission to enact the commuter tax, which was initiated as a part of Act 47. The city uses the approximately $4 million raised from the commuter tax to fund its capital improvement budget.