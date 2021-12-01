READING, Pa. – Mental health professionals gathered online Tuesday night to start a conversation that is getting louder as the pandemic ebbs and flows.
"It's more than a conversation, a real conversation, that people — if it's not the person that is suffering from it, it is people who are seeing it in others family members," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. "I think it's more noticeable, it's more acceptable to speak about it."
The opening session served as a crash course in mental health, talking about signs that family and friends should watch out for, and what to do to help those in need.
"So many challenges have been arising as a consequence, and it all comes together and sometimes we don't see the signs," Moran said, "and I didn't want to wait, not giving the information so that people could prepare themselves and education themselves on the services available to them and bring awareness."
The mayor said he believes the need for mental health discussion and a reminder of services are necessary. He also discussed the issues his family faced raising a child with special needs.
"I still knew the challenges I and my wife went through, getting him services to make sure that he was properly diagnosed and what we expected," Moran said.
People are able to register ahead of time for the mental health webinar series.
"The holidays are coming up," Moran said, "and some in our community potentially face challenges in mental health and grieving, and our minds lit up."
Tuesday night's session was the first in a four-part series of webinars covering different topics each week. The program runs through Dec. 21.