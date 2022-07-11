READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is nominating former City Police Chief and current Muhlenberg Township Police Chief Bill Heim as the city's managing director. Heim previously served as chief in the city for 13 years.
The mayor said Heim is well-known and respected in the community and at city hall.
"I am confident that he will help me continue to lead this City of Reading and our mission to build a better Reading where anyone can, live, learn, work and play," said Mayor Moran.
The decision comes about five months after Abe Amoros resigned to become the chief operating officer with The Pennsylvania Municipal League, a non-profit which "advocates for local government."
Amoros served with the current administration for more than a year.
Moran's chief of staff, Frank Denbowski had been serving as interim managing director.
Heim said he looks forward to working with city staff and in the community once again.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my past service to this city and I'll be pleased to return to the place where I have so many fond memories and so many friends and associates," said Heim.
City Council would have to approve Heim as the City's Managing Director.
Mayor Moran tells us he is hoping he will be able to start in August.