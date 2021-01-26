READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is preparing to report on the state of Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city.
The mayor announced Tuesday that he will deliver his second State of the City address at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in center city on Friday.
Due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings, the event will be open only to invited guests, including members of the city council, state lawmakers, and the county commissioners.
Moran's address will be streamed live for public viewing on his official Facebook page. The mayor is set to begin speaking at 3 p.m.