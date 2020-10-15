READING, Pa. - Trick-or-treating is a go in Reading this Halloween, however, the city's mayor is encouraging children and their parents to follow CDC guidelines while going door to door.
“COVID-19 has limited us in enjoying some of our holiday events and festivities," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "The lives of the children in our community have been hit hard this year and I would like to provide parents the opportunity to choose if they would like to celebrate the trick-or-treat tradition of Halloween."
Moran asked those who wish to welcome trick-or-treaters to turn on their porch lights in an effort to make it easier to identify participating homes. Also, he said washing hands prior to preparing candy bags filled with plastic sealed candies would help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"All adults and community leaders, let's make this day as safe as possible for the children by following the CDC guidelines," Moran said. "I encourage every family to assess and decide how to celebrate based on today's reality."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website offers tips for safely celebrating Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.