READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year.

One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.

"We achieved this by working through three multi-year financial recovery plans and implementing them through the efforts of our dedicated employees, the city residents, property owners, employees and city council," Morán told an audience inside Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts.

Morán said with an increase in capital improvement funds and the American Rescue Plan funds, the city was able to make substantial improvements to parks and other critical infrastructure.

"We are getting ready to break ground on nine additional projects... including the Reading skate park, Sixth and Amity playground, Third and Spruce, and Center Avenue," Morán said during his address, which was streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Morán said the city will use some of the money to replace broken equipment and to put in an all-abilities playground. The city will also use funds to make several buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and make needed repairs.

The city is working with many partners to improve the quality of life for residents and address the ongoing issue of youth violence.

"The complicity of this issue means we also need to rally behind agencies that address root causes, such as homelessness and addiction as well as those agencies that provide basic necessities such as food, medical care and counseling on trauma, life skills and job training," Morán said.

The mayor said in order for the city to keep moving forward, everyone needs to work together.

"Together," he said, "we are building a better Reading."

Morán began his remarks with a moment of silence in memory of five city leaders, past and present, who died in the past year, the most recent being former city council President Paul Hoh and Frank Denbowski, the mayor's former chief of staff. Both men died earlier this month.

The city also bid a final farewell in 2022 to city council President Jeff Waltman and former mayors Paul Angstadt and Joe Eppihimer, all of whom died in June.

