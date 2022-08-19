READING, Pa. — The Morán administration is undergoing a change in leadership.

Mayor Eddie Morán announced Friday that his chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, is retiring from the job he has held since June 2020.

Denbowski cited medical reasons for his decision to step away from full-time work with the administration.

"It has been a true honor and the privilege of my life to serve this and previous administrations and the people of Reading," Denbowski said in a news release. "I would like to thank Mayor Eddie Morán for giving me the most recent professional opportunity to serve as interim Managing Director, which allowed me to utilize the skills I have developed over my 20 years of career."

Denbowski said he looks forward to continuing to serve the city and the administration in other capacities.

"I am proud to have had Frank on my team and in that role," Morán said. "I knew his institutional knowledge and love for Reading would be instrumental for my administration... I will forever be grateful for his hard work, dedication, and stepping up when we most needed it."

Morán subsequently announced his appointment of Felix Freytiz III to serve as Denbowski's replacement, effective Aug. 22.

Freytiz's career includes 14 years of service in public entities, including work as a code enforcement officer with the city's property maintenance division and as a parking enforcement supervisor with the Reading Parking Authority. He also sits on Reading's diversity board and safety committee, and he has served as president of AFSCME Local 2763.

"Felix's expertise in public administration — municipal operations specifically — labor relations, and strong community presence make him, without a doubt, a great asset to my team," Morán said in his statement. "I am confident in his skills and believe he will tremendously help us with the various challenges we are facing and others that may arise."

"As a lifelong resident of Reading, born and raised here, it's truly an honor to serve in this capacity," Freytiz added. "I am also grateful to be back working for the City, and I look forward to continuing to make a difference in my community."

Morán said Freytiz's preparedness, ready-to-go attitude, and leadership qualities are precisely what the chief of staff role requires.