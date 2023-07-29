MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Forge Forum, a nonprofit men's organization based in Reading, will host a unique basketball tournament on Sunday.

From 12 to 7 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, father-child duos will square off against each other in 2-on-2 basketball games.

The community event will also host live music, food trucks and activities for smaller children such as a bounce house and face-painting. There's even a 3-point shooting contest on the schedule.

According to its website, The Forge Forum's purpose is to "enhance manhood from the inside out," which it aims to do by building character traits like accountability, discipline and emotional acceptance.