READING, Pa. - A Reading ministry helping mothers and children facing homelessness celebrated the dedication of a playground to further their mission.
Hannah's Hope is a transitional home that helps mothers work on life skills, parenting skills, budgeting, education, and landing a secure job with a living wage.
Now, the ministry has added a new playground, thanks to a partnership with a volunteer who did her master's degree project on the need for children to play outside and be active.
It's just one aspect of the ministry's wide-ranging mission.
"They cater to what we need as far as education, jobs, home. It's a welcoming home facility, which is amazing, and it's here to help us reach our goals," said Brishawn Jusino, who has benefitted from Hannah's Hope.