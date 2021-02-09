READING, Pa. - An old, abandoned property overlooking the narrow alley of Miltimore Street is being closely watched after the roof partially collapsed under the weight of heavy snow last week.
"Miltimore is ongoing again, working with our partners for utilities to make that safe so that the demo contractor can get in there and make the rest of that building safe," said Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal.
Another city department is also watching the dilapidated Miltimore property and others across the city.
"The building and trades [divison] has been driving most of that," Searfoss explained. "We've been helping where needed."
The building on Miltimore Street wasn't the only cause for concern last week, as a large abandoned brick warehouse on Maple Street forced the evacuation of those in its shadow across the street.
Maple, like Miltimore, is narrow and proves challenging.
"Because, obviously, as we progress south to remove the rest of the three-story warehouse that fronts Maple," Searfoss said, "we are gonna have to be able to make sure that the demolishing contractor can get their machine in the street."
With nuisance snowstorms lingering in the forecast and snow already on rooftops...
"We are starting to have some roof issues. Mostly, it's roof decking that we are losing," Searfoss said. "We haven't seen any significant structural issues at this point."