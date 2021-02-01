READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday night discussed a proposed ordinance to address rules and penalties for panhandling.
At the Committee of the Whole meeting, Councilwoman Donna Reed explained the purpose of the ordinance would be to provide an enforcement ability for city police officers.
"It enables and asks police department officers to assess what social services might be helpful to those involved in panhandling," Reed said.
Chief of Police Richard Tornielli said the police are cognizant that the city needs an enforcement option for panhandling.
"We didn't have a tool to deal with panhandling issues, without citing someone under certain sections of the vehicle code," Tornielli said.
Tornielli meant that police could only issue citations to panhandlers if they were hindering the flow of traffic.
"We wanted to look to create an ordinance to deal with these issues and to identify people in these situations so that we can divert them to the proper [social services] programs," he added.
Tornielli also said panhandling is a big problem throughout the city.
"For the most part, folks are panhandling for reasons of unemployment or homelessness," he explained.
In those cases, Tornielli said it is preferable to refer people to social services, rather than getting them into a cycle of citations, fines and jail time, and then putting them back onto the street.
As a penalty, the ordinance would allow offenders to be sentenced to two hours of counseling and 20 hours of community service in the downtown area, as assigned by the public works director. Those numbers would be doubled for second offenses.
The proposed ordinance would ban panhandling within 25 feet of an outdoor café; on private or residential property; within 20 feet of public toilets, financial institutions and automated teller machines; with the driver of a motor vehicle on public streets; or in any public transportation vehicles or in public parking lots.
A few concerns were raised during the discussions.
Solicitor Elizabeth Kraft said she wanted to review the proposed ordinance to make sure it is in compliance with First Amendment issues.
She also said she has concerns about the city taking on the responsibilities of supervising and caring for offenders sentenced to community service.
"I'm not sure we have training or the resources to properly supervise these folks," Kraft said.
Mayor Eddie Moran said he agrees that there is a problem in the city and that jail time and harsh fines are not appropriate.
"We want to make sure we do this right and not for a quick fix," Moran said.
"We made a strong commitment, in that public works will be taking a larger role," he added, referencing the impact of council's decision to discontinue Reading's Downtown Improvement District.
"Who exactly will be monitoring these [community service] hours and that the services are being completed," Moran said, "I think we need to talk about this a little more."
Council President Jeffrey Waltman agreed, saying some areas within the proposed ordinance are sensitive issues.
"We have to be careful with this," Waltman said. "We don't want to impede on people's rights to try and survive. It's a fine line sometimes."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she views the proposed ordinance from a social work perspective.
"I see this as a point of intervention to help and guide people to what will support them," she said. "I agree that it needs to be detailed out more, but this is a good framework."
Reed said she would like to see council discuss the matter within the next month in order for the proposed ordinance to be introduced at a city council meeting by the end of March.